Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,239 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

