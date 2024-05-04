Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.52 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $127.52 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,671.30 or 0.99979284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012527 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12685305 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,845,496.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

