iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

