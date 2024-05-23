Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $609.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

