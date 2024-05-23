Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,491,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after buying an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after buying an additional 218,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.27 and a fifty-two week high of $243.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

