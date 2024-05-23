Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

