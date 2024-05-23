First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Lessened by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

