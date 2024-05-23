Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

