Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

ANF stock opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 278.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,500.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

