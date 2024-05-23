Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $26.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.4 %

FL stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 326.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.