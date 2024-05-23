Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %
Tractor Supply stock opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.