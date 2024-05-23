American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Bank of America increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

