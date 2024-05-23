Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

