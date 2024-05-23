Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Nordson updated its Q3 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.