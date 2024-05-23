UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.42% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $90,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $18,645,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $8,986,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 192.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 287,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 188,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,384 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.