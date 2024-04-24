CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) vs. Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Head to Head Review

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Edgio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 12.08 -$15.19 million N/A N/A Edgio $403.59 million 0.17 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.47

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio.

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Edgio has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 177.09%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -430.91% N/A -111.05% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Summary

Edgio beats CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.