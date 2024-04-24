Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 711 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. 2,524,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,470,814. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

