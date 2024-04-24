Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.