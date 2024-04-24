GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. 149,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

