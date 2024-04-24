Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.53 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 514.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Domino’s Pizza worth $41,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 6,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 2.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.90 and its 200-day moving average is $416.51. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

