JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,815,000 after buying an additional 107,073 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 140,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.