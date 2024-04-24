Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.82. The company had a trading volume of 719,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,337. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

