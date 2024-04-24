Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.4% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 323.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.09 and a 200-day moving average of $239.21.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,162 shares of company stock worth $3,741,859. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

