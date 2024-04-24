Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workiva were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Workiva by 19.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 261.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

