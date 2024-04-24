QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.12. 2,095,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

