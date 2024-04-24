SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. 366,528 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

