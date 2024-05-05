Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 845,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. 3,610,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,693. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

