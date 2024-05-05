ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,960,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.