Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $504,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 959,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.8 %

C opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.