Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Symrise Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

