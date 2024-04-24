Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Symrise Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Symrise stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.
Symrise Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.