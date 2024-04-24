Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,731 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

OSIS opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.