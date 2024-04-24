Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Insider Activity at Wingstop
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.
Wingstop Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:WING opened at $364.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $379.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Featured Articles
