Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $364.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

