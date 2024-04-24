WNS (WNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

