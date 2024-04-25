Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,762,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of CARR traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,513. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

