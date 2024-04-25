Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,009 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 40,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 226,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 47,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,548 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 8,399,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

