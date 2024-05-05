BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.88 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.88 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,180.69 or 1.00132309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012465 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00095285 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,356,857 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000835 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

