Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 697,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,391. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

