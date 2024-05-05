Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 12,396 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

