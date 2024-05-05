Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,520 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.0 %

DAL opened at $51.55 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.