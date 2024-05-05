Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $10.79. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 101,991 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
