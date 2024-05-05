Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $10.79. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 101,991 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 110.1% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

