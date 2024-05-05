Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.28 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 18.79 ($0.24), with a volume of 888,061 shares.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Nanoco Group

In other news, insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £3,642.76 ($4,575.76). In other Nanoco Group news, insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £3,642.76 ($4,575.76). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.15), for a total transaction of £2,584,392 ($3,246,315.79). Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,986 shares of company stock worth $301,804,506. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

