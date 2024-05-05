Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 22.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,802,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,205,000 after acquiring an additional 326,283 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $255.78. 3,072,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.07 and a 200-day moving average of $264.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.