ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $36.04

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $37.46. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 3,199,529 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 449,017 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,536,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

