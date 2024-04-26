Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,822 shares of company stock valued at $248,839 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.