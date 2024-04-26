Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $170.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $153.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

