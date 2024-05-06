Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

MAV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,494. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,634,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 49,954 shares of company stock worth $396,155 in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

