Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6189 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIONL traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

