Brookfield Renewable Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -263.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($1.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -125.7%.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,599. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

