Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.56. 83,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. Analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
