Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Patria Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 475,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,440. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $707.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.